Ready to pack boxes

More than 2000 volunteers across New Zealand are set to pack a record 32,000 Christmas Boxes this Saturday to support needy families.

The LIFE Community Christmas Box initiative began in 2001 and has grown into the nation's largest Christmas charity.

Head of community response Rebecca So'e said it had seen hardship statistics get worse across the country and one in five children faced food scarcity.

"We know a lot of families are dreading an empty table and feelings of failure as a parent this Christmas."

Boxes catered to families of four to six and included essential food items and treats.

The organisation had raised $900,000 and was seeing an additional $300,000 from the public to reach more families.

To give, visit christmasbox.co.nz