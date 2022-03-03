Relay Your Way begins this weekend

Relay Your Way ambassadors Nicki Swift (left) and Natalie Yule Yeoman are encouraging local people to support the Cancer Society through organising their own Relay Your Way event. PHOTO: THE STAR FILES

In the absence of the Relay for Life, ambassadors Natalie Yule Yeoman and Nicki Swift are putting their energies into hosting "Relay Your Way" events this weekend instead.

After the cancellation of the festival-style Relay for Life, the Cancer Society has called on people across the South to create their own events in Relay Your Way.

Breast cancer survivors Natalie Yule Yeoman and Nicki Swift had been named as ambassadors for the Relay for Life, and are determined to continue supporting the Cancer Society.

"The way we are thinking about it, is that cancer doesn’t stop for the pandemic, so neither should we," Mrs Swift said.

Mrs Yeoman lives in Pine Hill and gets out and walks as often as she can, including her favourite, a scenic 3km route with fabulous views.

As their Relay Your Way effort, Mrs Yeoman and husband Selwyn are inviting family, friends, and neighbours to join in doing the walk under the title of "Nat’s Neighbours" this Saturday.

The event will acknowledge the vital work of the Cancer Society, which has helped to keep Mrs Yeoman alive in recent years.

"We will also celebrate the wonderful team of family and friends who keep me going day by day, so come and join us for this special occasion,"she said.

Natalie and Selwyn Yeoman are looking forward to hosting their own Relay Your Way event, including a scenic walk up the top of Pine Hill, this Saturday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Nicki Swift has recently been battling her second bout of breast cancer, but is determined to put her best foot forward in support of Relay Your Way.

Mrs Swift’s colleagues at Mason & Wales Architects, where she is office manager, will join forces with her husband Roger’s business enable.me Otago to hold a walking event over four to five hours at Woodhaugh Gardens this Saturday.

Having just started chemotherapy, Mrs Swift will be immune compromised, so she and her husband will be fully masked up and social distancing from colleagues and friends.

She definitely plans to attend if she is feeling well enough on the day.

Both Natalie and Nicki are "incredibly grateful" that the Cancer Society is there to support them and their "teams".

"We have both benefited from its work in support and educational groups, through rehabilitative opportunities, for home visits from a supportive someone," Mrs Swift said.

Both teams are urging everyone to join in getting involved in Relay Your Way 2022, which runs throughout March, and help raise up to $150,000 for the Cancer Society.

Donations — For more information about the event, or to donate visit www.relayforlife/relayyourway and find Natalie Yeoman and/or Nicki Swift. Or to make a one-off donation, visit www.relayforlife.org.nz and click on the Donate button.



