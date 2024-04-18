Reverend returns to minister at Knox Church

Dr Graham Redding. Photo: Gregor Richardson/ODT files

Life has turned full circle for the Rt Rev Graham Redding.

When he applied to train for the Presbyterian Ministry in 1985, he was supported by Knox Church. Now he is returning to the Dunedin church as its minister.

At the same time, he is following in the footsteps of his son, the Rev Jordan Redding, who combined a tertiary chaplaincy role and part-time ministry at Knox before moving to an Auckland parish.

On Sunday, the Knox Church congregation voted unanimously to call Dr Redding to be its half-time minister from July. He will be assisted by the Rev Margaret Garland.

Dr Redding will continue to lecture part-time in theology (pastoral studies) at the University of Otago.

The Knox parish has been vacant since the retirement of Dr Kerry Enright at the end of 2022.

Dr Redding, Mrs Garland and the Rev Anne Thomson have shared ministerial duties during the vacancy.

The outcome of Sunday’s well-attended congregational meeting was never in doubt and the unanimous vote underlined Dr Redding’s popularity in the parish.

Chairing the meeting, the Rev Ed Masters described the outcome as "an exciting new chapter for Knox".