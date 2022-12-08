School celebrates history

Purakaunui School pupils and teachers assembled in Victorian clothing this week to celebrate 150 years of schools in the small settlement. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Its been quite a journey of education for the small settlement of Purakaunui.

The school is celebrating 150 years in the area and is inviting anyone who has a connection to the school to attend a special assembly and pot luck at the school.

Office administrator Sarah Williamson has gathered information on the history of schooling in the area, beginning with children taught at home by their parents.

In 1870, Joseph Mawson opened his home to about 15 pupils for an educational Sunday school, and in 1872, Robert Horne opened the first private school in the area in his home.

The first dedicated school structure was built by the Education Board in 1874, near the Heyward Point Road Junction. This remained as the school until 1966, when a new school was built in Mihiwaka Station Rd.

An electrical fault caused this school to burn down in 1995 and, in an unfortunate twist of fate, the replacement school also burned down only two days before the official opening.

After a long insurance debate, the current school was opened in 1997, she said.

The Purakaunui School 150th jubilee celebration is on Tuesday at 5.30pm, at the school.

Email office@purakaunui.school.nz for further information.

