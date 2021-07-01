School sustainably in style

Kavanagh College pupil Hailey Xavier (17) has been helping pupils showcase sustainable style for the school’s annual enviroweek. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

The benefits of giving clothing a second chance were highlighted last week at Kavanagh College.

Pupil Hailey Xavier helped co-ordinate a series of events and activities for their enviroweek.

"We decided to call it sustainable style day mostly because the word mufti has some bad connotations."

Pupils were encouraged to wear second-hand clothing including hand-me-downs, thrift store items or clothing made from sustainable fabrics.

"We have encouraged individuals to essentially style themselves in a way

that gives a bit of second thought into what they are wearing."

Pupils brought items to the school for a clothing swap and were able to exchange them for alternative items.

Even items from lost property and the school’s drama department were recycled.

"My outfit, for instance, is mostly thrifted or hand-me-downs, or found somewhere around the school," Hailey said.

At last year’s enviroweek the school installed red, yellow and green recycling bins and this year pupils were able to take part in a workshop making beeswax wrap, Hailey said.

Pupils were encouraged to bring lunches that had little to no waste.

"Basically just encouraging a cleaner environment at Kavanagh College."