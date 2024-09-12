Softball club holding family-friendly day

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Spartan Softball Club is inviting people to take part in its Have a Go Day on Sunday.
Organiser Ryan Silke said the fun, family-friendly club was founded in 2017 by the Thomson family, who had a passion for bringing people together on the diamond.
The club had teams and grades for all ages and abilities, he said.
During the event there will not only be a chance to try softball, but also enjoy a sausage sizzle and take part in spot prizes.
People who register to play on the day will go into a draw for a new softball glove.
Silke said the Spartan Softball Club embodied teamwork, respect, and integrity — values the club carried on and off the field.
The Have a Go Day takes place this Sunday, from 1pm to 3pm, at Hancock Park.
Register by visiting fb.com/SpartansSoftballClubDunedin