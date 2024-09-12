Softball club holding family-friendly day

The Spartan Softball Club is inviting people to take part in its Have a Go Day on Sunday.

Organiser Ryan Silke said the fun, family-friendly club was founded in 2017 by the Thomson family, who had a passion for bringing people together on the diamond.

The club had teams and grades for all ages and abilities, he said.

During the event there will not only be a chance to try softball, but also enjoy a sausage sizzle and take part in spot prizes.

People who register to play on the day will go into a draw for a new softball glove.

Silke said the Spartan Softball Club embodied teamwork, respect, and integrity — values the club carried on and off the field.

The Have a Go Day takes place this Sunday, from 1pm to 3pm, at Hancock Park.

Register by visiting fb.com/SpartansSoftballClubDunedin

