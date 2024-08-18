Southern coast area ‘quite diverse’

Southern Coastal and Fairfield, Chain Hills and Saddle Hill Community Response Group co-ordinator Scott Weatherall says there is a diverse range of challenges for the area. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Encompassing seaside settlements as well as hillside communities, residents living along the Southern coast face a range of challenges.

Helping co-ordinate the community response in the area is Saddle Hill Community Board member Scott Weatherall.

"We are a bit unique in terms of our board area because it is quite diverse."

The area covers the Southern coastal strip from Tunnel Beach to almost as far as Taieri Mouth.

This includes settlements such as Ocean View and Brighton.

Inland locations, such as Fairfield, Chain Hills and Saddle Hill, are also part of the community response area.

Mr Weatherall said for coastal communities looking out on the Southern Ocean, the obvious challenges were sea storms.

"Storm surf, to be honest, is probably our main one.

"You get a high tide, or a king tide — so an extra high tide — and you get a big storm surf."

This caused water, debris and sand to cover the main road.

Heavy rain events could cause problems for areas such as Ocean View, he said.

"Rain comes down off the hills and then it floods the local community around there.

"Water floods houses, water floods properties, water floods garages, water floods the road, so therefore that blocks an access road for us."

Heavy rain could also cause land instability issues in some areas such as Ocean View.

"Every couple of years we have a flooding event at Ocean View, to the extent that the road has to be closed because it is not safe to go through."

Flooding had also affected freedom campers in the carpark on the foreshore at Ocean View.

"So that can cause a challenge for us."

The Brighton Surf Life Saving Club is a key asset for the area.

"When we designed this facility, when we built it back in 2013-14, it definitely was designed with the intent that it would be the co-ordination centre for civil defence and the community."

The resources of the surf lifesaving club such as a first aid room and radios were supplemented by a civil defence radio with its own battery pack.

It had kitchen and bathroom facilities as well as space to host freedom campers or families who needed shelter from events such as flooding.

The Brighton Volunteer Fire Brigade nearby was a key part of emergency responses in the area, Mr Weatherall said.

The local community was "very switched on" and would quickly mobilise to help, whether it was providing food or resources such as generators.

The community response group also had a "massive asset list" of local people with a range of skills.

"Everyone has got skills in my book, but we have identified those typical professions — your medical professionals, your vets, your mechanics, your arborists, those kind of capable people.

"This is a pretty special community."