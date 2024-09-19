Spiritualist milestone celebrated

Spiritual Wellness Centre Dunedin facilitators Kelly Gibbs (left) and Leanne Simon say all are welcome to the centre’s meetings. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

A milestone moment in the spiritualist movement will be celebrated locally this weekend.

On September 22, 1924, the Spiritualist Church of New Zealand Act gave legitimacy to the growing number of people interested in spiritualism.

It allowed spiritualists to form a church and receive official recognition as a valid religion.

The Spiritual Wellness Centre Dunedin will highlight the 100th anniversary of this milestone during its meeting at 3pm on Sunday at the Janet Cameron Hall, Green Island.

Spiritualism New Zealand board member Angela Barrows, of Oamaru, is visiting to speak at the meeting, providing information about how the Act came about and who was involved in the process to gain recognition.

Spiritual Wellness Centre Dunedin facilitator Leanne Simon said spiritualism was such a taboo subject then.

‘‘It still is a taboo subject sometimes. Not a lot of people feel comfortable around it, but it’s getting more comfortable.’’

The group had been running for a little over a year, Mrs Simon said.

It meets at 3pm on the fourth Sunday of every month at the Janet Cameron Hall, providing a place for like-minded individuals interested in spiritualism.

‘‘I believe personally in life after death, but it doesn’t mean people that come definitely believe in that.

‘‘It is just whatever you want to believe. It is just an open forum, really, but we talk about the spiritual side of it, the aspects of angels, guides, hands-on healing,’’ Mrs Simon said.

‘‘The way we like to look at it is, it is like a round table, so there is no one head at the table, so everybody can contribute.’’

Co-facilitator Kelly Gibbs begins the meetings with a meditation and then there is an opportunity to discuss a wide range of topics such as mediumship, aromatherapy, palmistry, psychometry or colour therapy.

‘‘We encourage people to read books and up your knowledge and learn more about whatever spiritualism or spirituality you are drawn to,’’ Mrs Gibbs said.

Between 20 to 50 people meet each month and the group always welcomes new visitors.

‘‘I guess what we are doing is just bringing people together who we can have a place to meet and they are not going to feel excluded from the world and they can feel included,’’ Mrs Gibbs said.

