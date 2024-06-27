Sport integrity commission in place

The new Integrity Sport and Recreation Commission launches on Monday, taking responsibility for safeguarding sport and recreation in New Zealand.

In a statement, newly appointed chief executive Rebecca Rolls said the commission will ensure the safety and wellbeing of participants in sport and recreation across the country.

"Sport and recreation are integral to our culture as New Zealanders, and it’s critical that everyone can enjoy participating in a safe and fair environment."

Drug Free Sport New Zealand and its anti-doping functions will be folded into the commission, which will also operate an independent and accessible complaints and resolution service.

The commission will work independently across the sport and recreation sector to promote and protect the safety and wellbeing of participants and fairness of competition.

It will work with sporting and recreation organisations to help raise their integrity capability, and provide a safe and accessible complaints resolution service.

From Monday, participants and the sector can raise integrity matters, and get general advice and support, by contacting the Sport Integrity Commission at sportintegrity.nz