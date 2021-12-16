St Kilda Brass names new musical director

Alan Spence

St Kilda Brass has appointed Alan Spence QSM as musical director for both the provincial and national brass band contests next year.

Spence is one of the most versatile and experienced leaders and educators in the New Zealand brass band scene.

He has been in three national bands and spent three years in the United Kingdom as principal cornet of the Hillingdon Band, under Phillip Sparke.

Upon returning to New Zealand, Spence first conducted Whakatane Citizens then Rotorua Brass before returning to Whakatane to take the renamed EBOP Brass from the C grade into the A grade.

He is also musical director of the National Youth Band.

Spence is keen to make his involvement with The Saints a development opportunity for current players as well as a contesting engagement.

Whakatane is a fair hop from Dunedin and Spence will be introducing some online teaching and rehearsal techniques.

He will be supported by Dr Errol Moore and Associate Prof Peter Adams, who have both had a long association with the band.

St Kilda Brass chairman Peter McHenry said the three would be "a formidable combination".