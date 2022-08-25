StarJam workshops prove a hit

Mosgiel Melody Makers volunteers and "jammers" enjoy gathering each week for song, dance and rhythm. Photo: Simon Henderson

Exuberant energy fills the room as the Mosgiel Melody Makers gather for music and movement.

Run by charitable trust StarJam, the workshops for young people with disabilities help build confidence and community.

StarJam tutor Claudia Cooke said the members, called "jammers", met every Tuesday night.

There was space for up to 12 jammers aged between 6 and 25.

Four volunteers also helped at the weekly workshops.

"We start with how our week is going and some exciting news.

"And we always warm up and, you know, stretch the bodies, play a game, get everyone on the same page."

The jammers generally had two to three performance pieces they were working on, rehearsing music, movement and rhythm.

"So we will spend some time working on one of the pieces, maybe use some percussion, have a break, you know, have some water, then start on the second piece."

The night always finished with "spot the talent".

"And that's when the jammers have their own time to get up and perform by themselves solo or with a group," Ms Cooke said.

The workshops had been running since May and the jammers had become a group of really close-knit friends, she said.

"They are just beautiful towards each other.

"They share their stories, they share congratulations, they tell everyone how their performances were, it's just a really positive and supportive environment."

StarJam had its start in Auckland in 2002 and had since spread to other cities around the country.

In February, Dunedin area programmes co-ordinator Fiona Paine was appointed to set up and co-ordinate workshops for the city.

She contacted families who had expressed interest in StarJam and recruited tutors and volunteers .

"We were intending on starting mid-March but due to the uncertainty around Covid at that time we decided to delay our opening until May."

Since then three workshops had been established in Dunedin and one in Mosgiel.

The groups had proved very popular and were all full but Ms Paine was building a waiting list and hoped to open another workshop to accommodate more local young people.

All the groups would come together for an end of year concert in December, Ms Paine said.

