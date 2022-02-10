Strath Taieri School rewarded for supporting Otago skink

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
They will also receive $1000 and 200 native trees from Trees That Count to go towards their school projects.
Strath Taieri principal Jim McArthur said supporting the critically endangered giant Otago skink was a key goal of the school’s local conservation efforts.
"The Otago skink is a very special animal to our community and is both the school symbol and mascot.
‘‘We are looking forward to working with the TREEmendous team to study the Otago skink and develop a school habitat which is skink friendly.
"We are also excited for our students to learn more about the local skinks — from their impact on the environment to their significance in te ao Maori.”
Chairman of the Mazda Foundation David Hodge said he was delighted to see how many schools applied to win a TREEmendous Education Programme for 2022.
"It’s great to be able to inspire young New Zealanders to be passionate about our environment and encourage learning outside of the standard classrooms."
