Students come together for charity show

Otago Polytechnic students from a range of disciplines are putting their best fashion foot forward for charity.

Bringing together their skills in event management, hairdressing, fashion design, beauty and photography the team of about 40 students will present fundraising fashion show "Odyssey for a Cure" tomorrow night from 6.30pm at the Sargood Centre, in Logan Park Dr.

The show will feature the latest collections from Dunedin designers Charmaine Reveley and Sara Munro (Company of Strangers), along with pieces created by 19 Otago Polytechnic School of Design fashion students. MC for the evening will be radio personality Patrina Roche.

Working hard to co-ordinate the event, which will benefit charity Breast Cancer Cure, are seven event management students, divided into marketing and logistics teams, among them third-year student Mahmoud Alhasan and dip grad student Elyshia Hunt.

The group is being supported by experienced event manager Michelle Branford and Otago Polytechnic Te Maru Pumanawa: College of Creative Practice and Enterprise principal lecturer Rachel Byars.

Mr Alhasan said the event management students had been working on the project for the past seven weeks, and it had been a great opportunity to apply what they had learned over the past three years.

"For all of us involved in this project, it has been a great chance to gain real-world experience with running a large-scale event," he said.

Ms Hunt agreed and said it had been particularly valuable to work alongside Dunedin companies and contractors and to see how they worked on the event and responded to any issues.

"That has been really useful to insights and learn about real world solutions."

Mr Alhasan said the team was feeling "nervous and excited" ahead of tomorrow night’s fashion show.

"Everyone has put a lot of work into it, and now we are looking forward to a successful show," he said.

Some tickets are still available.



