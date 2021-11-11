Sunny day before warm weather ends

Pinot, a 9-year old Maltese, runs through the daisies at Queens Gardens yesterday. Pinot is owned by Rob Byrnes, of Dunedin. PHOTO: CHRISTINE O'CONNOR

Make the most of the good weather before this weekend, because things on that front are set to change to the colder variety.

The warm, dry weather Dunedin residents have been experiencing over the past few days is about to disappear, but not before the city is treated to some sunshine tomorrow.

The temperature was expected to reach a high of 24degC in the afternoon, which was about 6degC above average for this time of year, MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said.

However, that warmer spell will not last long.

‘‘As a low-pressure system crosses over the South Island on Saturday, that brings easterly winds and rain into Dunedin during the second half of Saturday and Sunday,’’ Mr Corrigan said.

‘‘So it’s looking like quite a wet weekend.’’

Highs of 16degC and 15degC were expected on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

They were on par, if not slightly lower, than what was expected of a typical November day, he said.