Teddy Bear Hospital to return

The popular Teddy Bear Hospital is returning next month, giving children a chance to build confidence before real medical visits. Organised by University of Otago health professional students, the clinic invites youngsters to bring their favourite soft toy for check-ups with teddy doctors, dentists and physiotherapists.

Free snacks and a visit from a friendly fairy add extra magic to the day. This year’s session runs on Saturday, July 19, from 10am to 3pm at the Hunter Centre, 279 Great King St. — APL