Upgrade outdoor living spaces

Trees of the World owners Carolyn and Rodney Hogg say trees are an asset for homeowners, making a "huge difference to your outdoor living space".
The nursery grows a wide range of fruit trees, as well as maples, elms, flowering cherries, oaks, birch, ash, crab apples, magnolias, ornamental conifers and shrubs.
Trees of the World specialises in making compost, a two-year process creating a product that helps retain moisture, protects roots from the sun, and provides nutrients to trees.
The 25% off sale is running from this Saturday until May 5, at the Trees of the World nursery, corner SH1 and Riverside Rd, 6km south of Mosgiel. The tree nursery is open seven days.