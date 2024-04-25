Upgrade outdoor living spaces

Allanton nursery Trees of the World is holding a sale on trees from this weekend. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

"Save the World, plant trees" is the message from the team at Trees of the World nursery, who are having a sale on their 9000 trees from this weekend.

Trees of the World owners Carolyn and Rodney Hogg say trees are an asset for homeowners, making a "huge difference to your outdoor living space".

The nursery grows a wide range of fruit trees, as well as maples, elms, flowering cherries, oaks, birch, ash, crab apples, magnolias, ornamental conifers and shrubs.

Trees of the World specialises in making compost, a two-year process creating a product that helps retain moisture, protects roots from the sun, and provides nutrients to trees.

The 25% off sale is running from this Saturday until May 5, at the Trees of the World nursery, corner SH1 and Riverside Rd, 6km south of Mosgiel. The tree nursery is open seven days.