Volunteers work to give park facelift

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Instigated by Rotary Dunedin in 2021 and including members from all nine Dunedin clubs, along with community volunteers and track building specialist Hamish Seaton, the project has involved thousands of hours of work.
The project’s goals include building tracks, planting native trees and shrubs and installing shelters and equipment to make the park, above Waverley, a great place to visit for locals and tourists alike.
Mr Tucker said Mr Seaton and a large team of volunteers had completed the 900m top track, which had been smoothed out and gravelled to make it easy to walk on and accessible for prams and wheelchairs.
The gravel has been donated to the project by Palmer’s Quarry and transported at a heavily discounted rate by Fulton Hogan.
"The loop track now has a maximum gradient of 3°, which makes it accessible for virtually everyone," Mr Tucker said.
"And while people are out there exercising, they can enjoy the spectacular 360° views over the harbour and the city."
Mr Tucker said, now the loop track was finished, work was about to start on a steep section — at present grassed and slippery when wet — which connected the park’s top level with its lower level, Harbour Heights and Connell St.
"A lot of people don’t realise that Rotary Park is actually in two sections, connected by this steep path and the bottom level is where we are currently doing our Trees for Families plantings.
Alongside the track building efforts, work continues on mulching, weeding and planting native trees and shrubs, with winter being the best time for planting.
Mr Tucker said a further 300-400 trees and shrubs would be planted at this coming winter, joining the 1560 natives already put in over the past few years.
Mr Seaton had himself provided 250 hours of voluntary work.
"We are so grateful to him and everyone else who has worked on this major project to upgrade Rotary Park," Mr Tucker said.
Rotarians had raised $39,166 for the project and had paid costs of $24,655 so far, including track materials, plants and more.
Toilets, barbecues and art installations were also possibilities.
"We would like to get feedback from the public on what amenities they would really like to see at Rotary Park, and we will be working on ways to do that," Mr Tucker said.