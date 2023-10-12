Vote too, festival officials suggest

With the Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival set to start tomorrow, organisers are advising festival-goers to vote first before they settle in for a weekend of literary goodness.

Festival chairwoman Nic McConnell said the dates of the festival, held every other year, were announced "a good year" before the election date was set.

But centred in the heart of Dunedin, all festival venues will be within easy distance of a polling booth.

The Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity in Aotearoa’s first City of Literature.

This year, the festival brings together more than 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for the three-day programme.

The festival will celebrate the life and work of Witi Ihimaera, who will be honoured during the festival gala opening night tomorrow, from 7pm at the Regent Theatre.

Alongside him will be fellow writers Emma Espiner, Chris Tse, Fiona Farrell, David Eggleton, Jacinta Ruru, Angela Wanhalla and musicians Kiringaua Cassidy, Ariana Tikao, Ruby Solly and the Dunedin Quartet.

The programme can be found at dunedinwritersfestival.co.nz