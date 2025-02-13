Wakari pump track opens

A new modular pump track at Mayfield Avenue Playground next to Wakari School is now open to the public.

The Dunedin City Council began work on the pump track and off-street carpark at Mayfield Ave in early December.

In a statement, Dunedin city councillor Marie Laufiso said the council hoped the city’s tamariki and rakatahi who are bikers and scooter riders would "really enjoy the pump track, an exciting addition to the Wakari neighbourhood".