Welcome woolly donation

PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Carisbrook School pupils (from left) Paige Biggs, Madison Kannewischer, John Samson, Aiona Tuimmkufu and Willow Wilson (all 11) try out knitted slippers.

About 90 pairs of the colourful slippers have been donated to the school by the Zonta Club of Metropolitan Dunedin.

Club member Kate Meaton said about half a dozen friends and members of the club knitted the slippers to help keep children’s toes warm during the winter months.

Members also provided about 65 thermal undershirts to the school.

Principal Bruce James thanked the club members for the welcome gifts and said the thermals could be worn under the school uniform.