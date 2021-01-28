Thursday, 28 January 2021

Whanau Fun Day

    By Shawn McAvinue
    1. The Star
    Annabelle Cope (7), of Dunedin, slips down a waterslide. PHOTOS: SHAWN MCAVINUE
    Competing in a tug-of-war are (from left) Sio Tofilau (4), Ezra Namana (5), JT Tofilau (7), Lucy...
    Competing in a tug-of-war are (from left) Sio Tofilau (4), Ezra Namana (5), JT Tofilau (7), Lucy Loo (10) and Anaru Phillips, all of Dunedin.

    Hundreds of people attended the Whanau Fun Day at Marlow Park in St Kildaon Saturday. Reporter Shawn McAvinue was at the event, hosted by Dunedin police.

