Wiggy way to support cause

Julia Steedman and her daughter, Brianna, and son, Enza, celebrate Wig Wednesday with Southern District Health Board children’s outpatient nurses (from left) Ruth Ballantyne, Kim Lloyd and Sharron Dunbar and Child Cancer Foundation family support co-ordinator Vicki Scoles in Dunedin last week. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Wacky wigs were the latest fashion at Dunedin Hospital last week.

Chemotherapy patient Brianna Steedman (6), of Woodhaugh, was among the scores of people at Dunedin Hospital — including doctors, nurse and receptionists — to celebrate Wig Wednesday.

Brianna selected matching wigs to wear with her mother, Julia, because purple was her favourite colour.

Her 5-month-old brother Enza wore a bright green mohawk wig.

Everyone looked "cool" in the wigs, Brianna said.

Mrs Steedman said Brianna was diagnosed with a Wilms’ tumour in February and has since had a kidney removed.

"We’ve had lots of ups and downs on the journey," Mrs Steedman said.

Brianna had about a fortnight remaining of her 26-week chemotherapy treatment.

Every week, three New Zealand families find out one of their children has cancer.

As chemotherapy can cause hair loss for some children, on Wig Wednesday, people were able to help those children by wearing a wig, shaving their heads or styling a funky hairdo, to raise money for the Child Cancer Foundation.