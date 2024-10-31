Work under way to enhance safety

The site of the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Enere McLaren-Taana at the Dunedin bus hub earlier this year. PHOTO: ALLIED PRESS FILES

In the wake of the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Enere McLaren-Taana at Dunedin’s central bus hub in May, the Central City Advisory Group has been working to enhance safety in the area.

The advisory group comprises representatives from a wide range of organisations including the Dunedin City Council, New Zealand Police, Otago Regional Council, the Ministry of Education, Principals Association, mana whenua and the Dunedin Student Council.

In a statement, the group outlined key activities it was undertaking.

To increase police visibility, the New Zealand Police established the beat team, a Dunedin prevention group consisting of a sergeant and four constables focused on foot patrols and tackling crime in the central city.

To foster positive relationships with students and the public, a community constable accompanied by Murphy, a trauma dog, has been at the bus hub during morning hours.

Police have also distributed stickers informing people how to report issues effectively.

The regional council launched a communications campaign promoting good behaviour at the bus hub, bus stops and on buses, supporting police efforts to encourage reporting through emergency numbers 111 and 105.

Dunedin’s two youth councils and the regional council are collaborating on a youth-focused campaign for the start of the school year next year.

A survey conducted in August by the Dunedin Student Council and the Principals Association gathered responses from 1300 secondary pupils.

Its findings revealed significant safety concerns.

Forty-five percent of pupils did not feel safe in the central city, with unease higher among females (55%) than males (30%).

The May tragedy has deeply affected the student community, leading to feelings of anger and abandonment.

Unreported incidents of harassment towards young women, including cat-calling, verbal harassment and threats, were a growing concern.

Drug and alcohol use in the area posed significant challenges for youth safety.

Efforts are under way to improve the bus hub’s physical environment amid ongoing construction.

Memorial messages have been removed, lighting has been repaired, and plans are in place to construct a new shelter at the former F45 building site.

The advisory group has discussed several proposals to further enhance safety, such as police officers using buses during patrols, establishing a youth hub in the central city, and developing a youth action plan led by the council.

Other ideas include introducing a vape-free bylaw similar to smoke-free zones, engaging Māori navigators to support social wellbeing and creating a "safe shop" sticker for businesses offering refuge to those feeling unsafe.

The group is also considering enhancing the bus hub atmosphere with murals and buskers, reviewing bus stops and routes, and strengthening whānau and community connections.

A workshop early next month will focus on developing new short-term, medium-term and long-term initiatives.

The goal is to continue collaborative efforts to improve safety in Dunedin’s central city, ensuring a secure and welcoming environment for all residents and visitors.

— APL