Young adventurers

PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Big Rock Primary School pupils (clockwise from right) Isabella Yeoman (9), Mia Smith (10), George Weatherall (11), Scarlett Hancock (11) and Kade Hancock (9) show their green pedometers to Young and Healthy founder Kim Harvey.

Pupils at the school have been taking part in the Zespri Young & Healthy Virtual Adventure, an online game which rewards pupils who practice daily habits such as drinking water, eating fruit and vegetables and avoiding junk foods.

Pupils were given free pedometers and encouraged to move, participate in games or just have a quiet walk outside.

Earning points through healthy behaviour enabled class teams to play online games that included global virtual tours guided by top sporting stars.

Ms Harvey said about 22,000 children from about 800 classrooms have been participating in the virtual adventure.