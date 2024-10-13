Young athletes shine at inclusive sports event

A showcase of skills were highlighted during a recent inclusive sports event.

Young athletes with physical disabilities from across the South Island showed off their skills last weekend at the Halberg Games South which took place at Christchurch’s Ngā Puna Wai Sport Hub and Rangi Ruru Girls’ School.

They participated in a variety of sports such as athletics, wheelchair basketball, archery, gymnastics and swimming.

In a statement, Halberg Foundation chief executive Tom Smith said the event was an opportunity for young people to come together, build friendships and experience the joy of inclusion in sport.

"We are immensely proud of all the participants and their communities that supported them."

The atmosphere was both supportive and exhilarating, encouraging participants to try new activities.

Otago team member Zara Duncan, of Dunedin, was named the most valuable team member for outstanding achievements at the weekend, alongside competitors from Canterbury, the West Coast, Southland and Tasman.

The competition offered a space for young athletes to gain confidence both on and off the field, court, track or pool, Mr Smith said.

Next year’s National Halberg Games will be held in Auckland, at King’s College, from April 24 to 26.

simon.henderson@thestar.co.nz