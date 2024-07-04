Young musicians set to compete in 2025

The Dunedin Concerto Competition has announced that the third instalment of the competition for young instrumentalists from across Otago and Southland will be held in 2025.

The popular Finalists’ Concert will be held at the Dunedin Town Hall on May 16, 2025, in partnership with the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra (DSO) and the Dunedin Youth Orchestra (DYO).

The successful two-yearly competition, previously held in 2021 and 2023, is sponsored by the HTowers Charitable Trust and the Bill and Clare Hodgson Bequest.

Dunedin Concerto Competition patron Bruce Hodgson said the HTowers Charitable Trust and the Bill and Clare Hodgson Bequest were delighted to support the event in 2025.

"The competition will bring together and celebrate some of the finest young musical talent throughout the southern region," Mr Hodgson said.

Dunedin Concerto Competition organising committee chairman Pieter du Plessis was delighted that the DSO and the DYO had agreed to play in the final concert once again.

"This not only offers a fabulous opportunity for our concerto soloists but also presents a unique musical extravaganza for Ōtepoti Dunedin and the wider region," Mr du Plessis said.

Applications for competitors will open on September 2 and close on December 2, 2024.

Both the preliminary rounds and the Finalists Concert will be open to the public, and music enthusiasts are invited to witness the emergence of exceptional talent first-hand.

In addition to the prestige and recognition, substantial prizes await the winners.

Sponsored by the HTowers Charitable Trust the first-place winner will receive $7000, with $5000 awarded for second place and $3000 for third place.

Prizes totalling $500 will also be allocated to instrument categories.

The competition’s judging panel for 2025 comprises international musicians Jian Liu (piano), Monique Lapins (violin), and Samuel Jacobs (brass).

For people interested in participating, information can be found at www.dunedinconcerto.com.

The Dunedin Concerto Competition is a prestigious platform dedicated to showcasing the exceptional talents of young instrumentalists under the age of 23.