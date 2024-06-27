Young photographers capture natural world

The winner of the Town Belt Kaitiaki photographic competition, Otago Girls’ High School year 11 pupil Ada Hu, is flanked by her winning image of a kowaowao/hound’s tongue fern, commonly found in the Dunedin Town Belt. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Young Dunedin photographers put their skills to the test in the Town Belt Kaitiaki photographic competition, the winners of which were announced last week at a ceremony hosted by Otago Girls’ High School.

The competition, organised by members of the group for rangatahi attending school in Dunedin, was designed to encourage young people to showcase one of the city’s natural assets.

Town Belt Kaitiaki co-chairman and year 13 Logan Park High School pupil Simon Macknight said the photographic competition was "designed to encourage young people to explore the town belt and was also created and run by young people".

"I think that makes it unique, certainly in Dunedin."

Town Belt Kaitiaki senior education co-ordinator Dr Maureen Howard said the rangatahi-led environmental programme aimed to put young people in the driving seat to promote and protect the Dunedin Town Belt.

This is the second time Town Belt Kaitiaki has run a photographic competition, the first being in 2019.

"This year’s competition was run almost completely by the students themselves with the inclusive leadership of Simon," Dr Howard said.

"He knew what needed to be done and he has impressive organisational skills — he and the team have worked very hard to make it a success.

"We have received some lovely photos, some very creative ones," she said.

The photographic competition was split into junior and senior age divisions each with three categories — water and weather,flora and fauna, and trails and views. The images were judged by Otago Daily Times illustrations editor Stephen Jaquiery.

The overall winner of the competition was Otago Girls’ High School year 11 pupil Ada Hu, with her photo of a kowaowao/hound’s tongue fern (Microsorum pustulatum), a native ground cover plant that is common in the bush around Dunedin.

"Photography encourages us to see the beauty of nature in a fresh light and to connect with it," Dr Howard said.

"We hope this competition helps more young people value the town belt, spend more time outdoors and deepen their interest in nature."