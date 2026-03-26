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Nina Tapu
nina.tapu@alliedpress.co.nz

Latest

SouthlandMarch 26

New gallery more than an art space

A newly opened Invercargill art gallery is offering more than just an art space.
New gallery more than an art space
New gallery more than an art space
SouthlandMarch 26

Community celebration

Southland's Revival group will hold a free community event in Wallacetown to celebrate Easter.
Community celebration
Community celebration
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SouthlandMarch 26

Together again a lifetime later

Meeting someone who was born on the same day, a room apart and nursed by the same midwife, makes life a little less ordinary for two Southland seniors.
Together again a lifetime later
Together again a lifetime later
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SouthlandMarch 20

Riders keen to put smile on kids’ faces

The Grover Chasers Touring Bunch motorcycle Easter Egg Run is back for its 30th year.
Riders keen to put smile on kids’ faces
Riders keen to put smile on kids’ faces
SouthlandMarch 19

Popular instructor living her dream

On Wednesday nights it is ‘‘dancing room only’’ for 20 perky devotees of the Zumba with Hope class.
Popular instructor living her dream
Popular instructor living her dream
SouthlandMarch 19

Carnival chance to ‘try something new’

Typical Southland weather threatened to ruin the first Ōtepuni Carnival — The Little Big Day Out held at the Whare Taupua office at the weekend.
Carnival chance to ‘try something new’
Carnival chance to ‘try something new’
SouthlandMarch 19

Participation focus over competition at duathlon

Participation not competition is the drive behind doing the Mee & Henry Law Ltd Women’s Duathlon.
Participation focus over competition at duathlon
Participation focus over competition at duathlon
SouthlandMarch 15

Cancer ‘support’ shown in relay turnout

The best of the Southland community laced up their walking shoes for Relay for Life at the weekend.
Cancer ‘support’ shown in relay turnout
Cancer ‘support’ shown in relay turnout
SouthlandMarch 10

Region great influence on poetry

Award-winning Wellington poet Tim Jones credits his education at Gore High School (now Māruawai College) for sparking his interest in poetry.
Region great influence on poetry
Region great influence on poetry
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SouthlandMarch 4

Everyone’s at the velodrome

Friends and rivals Emma Crawford and Lucia Boys warm up before competing in the semifinal of the girls U17 sprint at the Cycling NZ Track National Championships in the Invercargill Velodrome on Tuesday.
Everyone’s at the velodrome
Everyone’s at the velodrome