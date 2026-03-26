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Latest
Southland
March 26
New gallery more than an art space
A newly opened Invercargill art gallery is offering more than just an art space.
Southland
March 26
Community celebration
Southland's Revival group will hold a free community event in Wallacetown to celebrate Easter.
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Southland
March 26
Together again a lifetime later
Meeting someone who was born on the same day, a room apart and nursed by the same midwife, makes life a little less ordinary for two Southland seniors.
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Southland
March 20
Riders keen to put smile on kids’ faces
The Grover Chasers Touring Bunch motorcycle Easter Egg Run is back for its 30th year.
Southland
March 19
Popular instructor living her dream
On Wednesday nights it is ‘‘dancing room only’’ for 20 perky devotees of the Zumba with Hope class.
Southland
March 19
Carnival chance to ‘try something new’
Typical Southland weather threatened to ruin the first Ōtepuni Carnival — The Little Big Day Out held at the Whare Taupua office at the weekend.
Southland
March 19
Participation focus over competition at duathlon
Participation not competition is the drive behind doing the Mee & Henry Law Ltd Women’s Duathlon.
Southland
March 15
Cancer ‘support’ shown in relay turnout
The best of the Southland community laced up their walking shoes for Relay for Life at the weekend.
Southland
March 10
Region great influence on poetry
Award-winning Wellington poet Tim Jones credits his education at Gore High School (now Māruawai College) for sparking his interest in poetry.
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Southland
March 4
Everyone’s at the velodrome
Friends and rivals Emma Crawford and Lucia Boys warm up before competing in the semifinal of the girls U17 sprint at the Cycling NZ Track National Championships in the Invercargill Velodrome on Tuesday.
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