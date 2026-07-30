Port Otago has officially reached 14-metre chart datum in the Otago Lower Harbour channel, providing options for shipping lines. In a statement, the company said planning for bigger ships started in 2013 following the Next Generation consenting process that permitted it to deepen to 15m. In 2013, chart datum was 12.5m and the in-house dredging team achieved 13.5m in 2021, before recently confirming the 14m mark. Chief executive Kevin Winders said the increase allowed the port to accommodate mid-sized container vessels up to 10,500 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit). “This provides options for our shipping lines, when planning network changes or when ad hoc calls are required. Importantly, it also allows them to maximise loadings on existing services, thus reducing cost and carbon per TEU and improving efficiency for our regional exporters. “While achieving 14m is a major milestone, our team is back to dredging as usual, with an eye on 15m, which we’re likely to need the future,” Mr Winders said. Port Otago general manager marine and infrastructure Grant Bicknell said channel deepening was one of three key infrastructure elements required to be “big-ship capable”. The arrival of the $15 million Tug Ōtepoti in February provided the second 70t bollard pull tug needed to manoeuvre large vessels in the Port Chalmers container terminal basin. The third element was the replacement $36m trailing suction hopper dredge, jointly owned with Napier Port, which was on track for December delivery, he said.