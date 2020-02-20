Photo: File

Two more fleeing motorists kept police busy in Christchurch on Thursday night.

A police spokeswoman said the Eagle helicopter was not involved in either pursuit.

The first chase took place about 8.45pm in Bishopdale but was abandoned by police a short time later.

A police spokeswoman said the pursuit was stopped after about 1min and no arrests were made.

Police were then led on a "slow" chase through Burnside about 9.15pm.

The spokeswoman described it as a "very slow and short fleeing driver incident".

"Police attempted to stop a vehicle, which failed to stop," she said.

"It stopped shortly afterward and police spoke with one person."

It comes after another fleeing driver led police on a pursuit through the city earlier this week.

The chase started on Cobham St in Spreydon about 3.20am on Tuesday after a driver failed to stop for police. It ended on Barrington St near Coronation St when police abandoned the pursuit.

The high number of police chases in Christchurch is a key reason for the introduction of the Eagle helicopter, which started patrolling the city on Monday in a five-week trial.