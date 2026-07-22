More than a dozen cultures will feature on stage in Ashburton this month in a showcase of music, dance and song at the Hakatere Multicultural Talent Show.

It’s a free, family-friendly event showcasing diversity in Mid Canterbury.

Hakatere MultiCultural Council cultural co-ordinator Ana Taufa said the show would celebrate “the rich diversity of our community” by showcasing the talents, traditions, music, and dance of people from many different cultural backgrounds.

It was open to anyone to attend and was a chance to enjoy performances, taste cuisine from different cultures and share in an evening of celebrating diversity.

“It's a wonderful opportunity for everyone to come together, learn about different cultures, and celebrate what makes our community so vibrant,” Taufa said.

Among those taking part is Christchurch-based Cook Island group Avaiki Ou, who dance and drum.

Several of the group’s 50-strong members come from Ashburton.

They generally perform for private functions like family birthdays or weddings, and their participation in the show will be their first public performance in town.

Members of Avaiki Ou will take the stage at the Hakatere Multicultural Talent Show in Ashburton this month. Photo: Avaiki Ou

Nani Abera said culture was such a big part of family when growing up.

“We live it breathe it eat it, it makes who we are as Cook Islanders.

“For the group it’s important to teach the children about their heritage, their culture and the artistic skills like dance and drums so they can then teach their children.”

Teutua-o-tekeu Tuakeu and Marouna Tunui are looking forward to the show. While they say they are excited about taking to the stage, the younger members are a little nervous.

“It’s been a blessing and very emotional playing alongside my son, watching my daughter dance and nephews and nieces perform,” Marouna said.

Among the performers are drummers Noah Tuakeu, 5, and Detroit Tunui, 16, and dancers Ayva Tuakeu, 7, Tearoa Tunui, 11, Detroit Tunui, 16, Kiksi Riro 14, Galatia Upa, 15, and Pokoina Paraia 17.

Noah is the youngest performer and has been drumming for a year.

Detroit said drumming required good rhythm and quick hands. By the end of a two hour practise he felt the workout in his arms.

All the members enjoyed getting together to perform and share their culture among themselves and with others.

Connecting with other families to learn dancing was a way to get to know their culture, Kiksi said.

While Galatia has only been dancing a few weeks with the group, he had performed at school and was happy to be taking part in the forthcoming talent show.

Pokoina said meeting new people as a member of the group was something he had enjoyed through his dancing and being part of the group gave him a place to express his culture.

Members get together every Friday for two hours to practise, while in Christchurch, the group practised a couple of times a week.

It is a family-oriented group but they welcome anyone who wants to join; the eldest member is in their 60s.

At the talent show, other acts to perform include: a soloist from Afghanistan, Highland dancers, Ngā Tamariki o Hakatere Kapa Haka Rōpū, dancers from K-pop Duo, India, Tongan, Edgardo Rivas – Traditional Latin American, a Tongan solo dancer, a Christchurch Sri Lankan dance group, performers from Nepal, Samoa, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Fijian and Josh Lak a Bharatanatyam dancer.

- Hakatere Multicultural Talent Show at the Tinwald Memorial Hall, Graham St on July 31. Doors open 6pm and the free show at 6.30pm.