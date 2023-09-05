Always Advancing at the Vein and Skin Clinic

The team at Vein and Skin cover a wide range of skills, from founder, Dr Henryk Poczwa, to his son-in-law Dr Jarrod Newell, alongside the two new doctors, Dr Balram Dhillon and Dr Nikhilesh Todkari.

Originating in Wellington, the Vein and Skin Clinic has been in operation for the past 20 years, spearheaded by varicose vein specialist Dr Poczwa and his wife Bernadette Poczwa, the head cosmetic nurse.

Dr Poczwa pioneered the modern approach of ‘Endovenous Laser Ablation’ for the treatment of varicose veins, a degenerate disease which previously required surgical stripping. This new, relatively pain free treatment means patients are back at work with no down time.

Two decades on this pioneering treatment is the standard in the treatment of varicose veins around the world. Dr Poczwa has established a loyal customer base in his Invercargill and Wanaka clinics.

Dr Poczwa’s daughter, Dr Tamsyn Newell and her husband Dr Jarrod Newell, both trained under her father’s guidance in phlebology – the study of varicose veins. They set up their own sister clinic in New Plymouth.

With Dr Balram Dhillon and Dr Nikhilesh Todkari beginning their journey into phlebology under the guidance of Dr Henryk Poczwa, the legacy is set to take on a new and exciting challenge and pathway to the future.

With all the uncertainty that has surrounded New Zealand and the rest of the world throughout the past few years, it’s good to know that some things remain the same. Like the Vein and Skin Clinic, where after over two decades in business, they understand the merits of family and stability.

