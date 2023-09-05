Bachelor of Nursing student motivated to make a difference

Currently in her third and final year of the Bachelor of Nursing at The Southern Institute of Technology | Te Pūkenga, Ebony Sherry is also a qualified beauty therapist with 10 years experience.

Ebony Sherry

“After years of specialising in advanced skin and laser treatments, I wanted to be able to do more. I would love to be able to care for patients with burns, skin diseases and cancers.”

Ebony admits it was a scary decision to go from a full-time employee to student.

“I needed a place that offered support and tutors who cared and were passionate about what they were teaching.” SIT has exceeded all her expectations; she’s found all the programme staff to be great tutors.“

Ebony says a highlight has been the clinical paper, which teaches nursing skills through simulations, lectures, and placement.

She also values the knowledge and understanding she’s gained on cultural safety.

“The impact that this can have on people’s health experiences will allow me as a nurse to empower, communicate, and provide safe practice of care.”

Continuing to work as a senior skin and laser therapist has allowed Ebony to put the theory knowledge of dermatology into a practical setting and keep growing in her nursing practise.

“I would love to become a dermatology nurse, even specialise in dermatology as a Nurse Practitioner. The ultimate goal would be to own my very own skin clinic that focuses on burns and skin diseases.”

Ebony believes the challenges people face while studying will ultimately motivate them to grow and succeed.

“I have been able to challenge myself in ways I would have never imagined, and make positive impacts on individual lives and the community.”

For further information on SIT Nursing programmes:

phone 0800 40 FEES

go to SIT’s website: www.sit.ac.nz/Courses/Nursing-Health-Science