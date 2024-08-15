Discover comprehensive pelvic health care with Anna Thompson and her team of trusted experts at Health Down South.

Their integrated all-in-one clinic offers essential services such as pelvic floor

physiotherapy, hormonal and women’s health clinics, counselling and massage therapy.

Whether you're a new parent seeking postpartum support or managing menopausal challenges they offer personalised solutions throughout the life stages.

They can also support men and children, helping them regain confidence from bladder and bowel concerns.

Their Invercargill base features a dedicated studio space which hosts pelvic floor safe exercise classes for expectant and new mums.

Recently expanding to Gore, they now proudly serve Eastern Southland and South Otago, closer to home.

Trust Health Down South for compassionate care and expert guidance at every stage of life.

For more information please visit, Health Down South

admin@healthdownsouth.co.nz

021 400 473

97B Yarrow Street, Invercargill