South Link Education Trust formed South Link Health Services in 2010, recognising the need to support, develop, and grow General Practice in New Zealand.

The South Link Health Practice Network has partnership holdings in 26 practices, providing quality care to over 145,000 enrolled patients. We have purpose-built 11 facilities, including Saddle View Health Centre in Green Island, which opened in July. We have an additional four facilities in development.

South Link Health Services is a not-for-profit organisation. Our share of profits goes back into the healthcare community by way of continuing to grow our health resources and services offered where they are needed most.

We use modern technology to make running, working in, and interacting with our practices simpler and easier. Our investment and support allow our clinical teams to focus on providing the best patient outcomes in an environment where best practice and care for our people is our priority.