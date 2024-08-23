NPC Tipping Competition: Round 3

Otago, for the second week running, set the cat among the pigeons with another shock result.

But it was all smiles this time with a sensational result over the travelling JAFAs!

Special mention to the "Faithful Four" for backing Blue and Gold - Sean Hurley, Will Moore, Conrad Stedman and Brent Lucas. Will and Brent also achieved the perfect 7 from 7 and sit first and second respective

Round Three kicks off with the Taniwha travelling to Napier for a crack at the Log of Wood, but it'll be a big ask to expect a win. Canterbury, meanwhile, play Saturday afternoon in arguably the game-of-the-round against old rivals Auckland at the Garden.

But forget all that, get down to the Glasshouse on Sunday afternoon and watch our boys in Blue and Gold get the chocolates against the other team in blue and gold!

This episode we are joined by Michael Sumner from the Bottle-O Hillside Road.