ODT Sports Chat: Athletics

The Otago Athletics season got underway on Saturday morning with an open day for all budding young athletes whether they were part of a club or not and ODT Sports Chat was there to capture some of the action. PD spoke to Paula Cotter from Athletics Otago about the concept of the open day and what are the major highlights of the upcoming athletics season. PD also caught up with Paralympian bronze medallist Holly Robinson who was on deck handing out ribbons to all the kids and showing off her bronze medal. They discussed her role on the day and talked about her goals for the next Para Olympics.