ODT Sports Chat: Women's Premier Netball Final

The Edgar Centre hosted over 27 Netball finals on Saturday. The main event was the Dunedin Women's Premier final between Uni-Albion and Physed A. Highlights and interviews are in the clip.

Other winners from the day included; Prem B - Collumba, Prem C - College White, Senior 1 - Physed Yellow, Senior 2 - Kaikorai Blue, Senior 3 - Eastern.