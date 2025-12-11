PHOTO: Dunedin Grand Casino

Almost 60 community groups receive grants from the Dunedin Casino Charitable Trust.

The second allocation for the year from the Dunedin Casino Charitable Trust has given many groups a boost, with $64,178 distributed.

After an event on Monday evening, 59 community groups around the region will be benefiting from the November allocation.

They represent a broad range of organisations, spanning health, education, sports, arts, and much more.

The funds allocated this year increase the generous contribution that the Trust has made to local community organisations, with a total well in excess of $4 million since 1999.

PHOTO: Supplied

Trust chairman Steve Brocklebank was pleased with the range of groups that benefit from the grants.

‘‘It’s a privilege to be allocating funding to worthy organisations, most of which are providing services to their communities via volunteers,’’ he said.

Major beneficiaries from the November 2025 allocation are Alzheimers Otago, Dunedin Fringe Arts Trust, Life Education Trust Coastal Otago, Otago Boys High School touch team, Otago Medical Research Foundation, Otago Shearing and Woolhandling, Otago Water Polo Association, Presbyterian Support Otago Inc, Royal New Zealand Plunket Trust, Southern Cancer Society Trust, and the Tokomairiro High School Parent Teacher’s Association.

The majority of the grants made are for less than $2000, with applications for more reduced to that figure to enable most of the applications under that figure to be paid out in full.

Tracey Fleet, the Engagement Manager for the Otago Medical Research Foundation, said that the Foundation is delighted to receive a grant from the Trust.

“We are truly grateful for the Dunedin Casino Charitable Trust’s support,’’ she said. ‘‘This grant will help us redesign and upgrade our website - a vital tool for potential donors wanting to learn more about the Foundation and the medical research we fund in Otago.”

Meanwhile, the Southern Cancer Society Trust has received funding towards its Supportive Care Programme.

“The Cancer Society deeply appreciates the Dunedin Casino Charitable Trust’s commitment to our community,’’ Head of Funding and Partnerships Jonet Warhurst said. ‘‘Their generous support directly enhances the services the Cancer Society provides, from transport to treatment and accommodation, to emotional and practical care. This investment strengthens our ability to be there for every person facing cancer, every day, ensuring local families receive the care and support they need during one of the most challenging times in their lives.”

The Grand Casino is pleased to be able to support so many community groups in the region. CEO Dominique Dowding said that the Dunedin Casino Charitable Trust plays a very important role with the two grant allocations each year.

‘‘The wide range of initiatives is to be applauded, particularly the efforts of all volunteers who give their time in extraordinary ways to help others,’’ she said. ‘‘Giving back sits at the heart of our community and I am proud the Trust can play its part.’