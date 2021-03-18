Tussock Country Music Festival Set To Shine

Celebrating NZ’s Country Music Scene In The Deep South

29 May – 6 June 2021



This May and June, the Southern town of Gore will be filled to the brim with music lovers, country music stars, and hundreds of aspiring songwriters and performers. Kicking off on May 29th, you don’t want to miss the launch of the inaugural Tussock Country Music Festival. Encompassing events such as the MLT NZ Gold Guitar Awards, NZ Country Music Awards, and Top Paddock, attendees can expect nine days of cosy venues, warm Southland welcomes and the best and brightest in country music.

Something For Everyone

Festival-goers can take their pick from events including Old Hokonui: an evening of music, whiskey tasting and delicious southern food, the infamous Freeze Your Bits of Busking Competition, or the crowning of the 2021 Gore Country Music Queen. Those who are ready for a party can grab a ticket to Top Paddock and dance to the beat of Jody Direen, Cam Scott, Jenny Mitchell and many more.

Later in the week, head to the NZ Country Music Awards for a celebration of the world-class artists and songs of Aotearoa’s country scene. Audiences of the Awards will witness the crowning of the 2021 Tui for Recorded Music Best Country Artist (previous winners include Tami Neilson, Marlon Williams, and The Warratahs) and APRA Best Country Song (previous winners include Reb Fountain and Kaylee Bell). The evening will also include performances from the 2021 MLT Songwriting Award Finalists; the top 10 of the best-unreleased songs of the year. The celebrations will continue on Friday with a stellar line-up of musicians playing free entry shows in restaurants and bars around the town.

As the week comes to a close, NZ Gold Guitar Awards entrants will put their best foot forward in auditions around the town before battling it out in the MLT NZ Gold Guitar Finals. A highlight for many aspiring artists, many a finger will be crossed in the hope of joining the star-studded list of past winners.

Beyond The Music

Surrounding the smorgasbord of music events, Tussock Country is proud to present the McDonough Contracting Truck Show and parade. A must watch for kids and the kids at heart. If you know your way around an 18 speed Road Ranger or a Cat C16, this is the show for you.

How To Get There

With its home on the Southern Scenic Route, Gore and its surrounds have boutique accommodation, but with the rise in domestic travel the region is gearing up for road travellers with camper-van and caravan locations for those looking to add the festival into their mid-year road trip.

For more information, ticketing, and the official festival guide, head to www.tussockcountry.nz