Photo: Simon LambertRipe tomatoes, cooling cucumber and a sharp lime dressing with dried mint perks up grilled meats, tucks neatly into flatbreads and brings a welcome freshness to the table any time of year. Prep time 15-20min Skill Easy Serves 4 Ingredients 250g Lebanese or telegraph cucumbers, finely diced (about 2 cups) 250g ripe tomatoes, finely diced (about 2 cups) 60-80g red or white onion, very finely diced (about ½ cup) 2-3 Tbsp fresh lime juice (30-45ml), to taste 2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil (30ml) ½–1 tsp dried mint, crushed ½ tsp fine salt, plus more to taste Freshly cracked black pepper (optional) Optional: 1-2 Tbsp chopped parsley or coriander Method Combine the cucumber, tomato and onion in a bowl, keeping the dice small and even (about 5mm-7mm). Sprinkle over the salt and dried mint. Toss and leave for 5-10 minutes to lightly draw out the juices. Add the lime juice and olive oil. Toss well and taste (it should be bright, savoury and lively). Adjust lime and salt as needed.