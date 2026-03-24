A question I’m asked frequently is "how are things in Marlborough"? Our most visible wine region internationally — fuelling our exports of Sauvignon Blanc — is facing similar headwinds to the rest of the country, with a decline in wine consumption and United States tariffs among other things putting a handbrake on sales. With an oversupply of wine in tank currently, I’ve heard all sorts of figures bandied around, with one suggestion that fully 25% of the crop won’t be picked this harvest, while a number of properties are for sale if you chose to ask. For the consumer this is likely to lead to some sharp pricing as wineries quit inventory. For growers and wineries, some sadly may be forced to shut, but the tough and the nimble will find ways to ride out this cycle in the hope of better times ahead. 2025 Cicada Green Grocer Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc Price RRP $22 Rating Very Good to Excellent Classic nose of cut grass and capsicum, a wisp of fruit pastille, gooseberry developing as it opens. The palate continues the journey, adding nettle influences. Supple and very approachable, now the green capsicum comes to the fore, the crisp acidity more evident, this ticks all the right boxes for drinking now. www.riverbyestate.com 2024 Greywacke Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc Price RRP $26.99 Rating Excellent Bright and aromatic, perfumed, honeysuckle, almost honeyed, citrus aspects and grassy notes grow, the fruit hinting tropical. Supple entry, the fruit again leaning tropical with a wisp of ripe gooseberry. A generously, ripely fruited style with crisp acidity kicking in. The nose is a real star here, while the palate adds depth and freshness as it opens. Really nicely done. www.greywacke.com 2025 Misha’s Vineyard The Starlet Central Otago Sauvignon Blanc Price RRP $32 Rating Excellent Another perfumed example, then bramble and herb, a touch of lemon zest, cut grass now. Sweetly fruited, mouthfilling, hints of apricot, a stony nuance, this is rather engaging. There’s a delightfully zesty, tangy quality contrasting the ripe fruit, a refreshing core of acidity for sure but never ‘sharp’. Long, long close. I suspect a glass of this will vanish before you know it. www.mishasvineyard.com 2025 Saint Clair Wairau Reserve Sauvignon Blanc Price RRP $36 Rating Excellent The aromas. leap from the glass, classic gooseberry, cut grass and passionfruit notes that will thrill SB lovers. The palate continues the theme, gooseberry to the fore, a splash of lime and crushed herb, a lightness of touch at first but it’s just taking a breath before this swells in the mouth, blossoming with air, gaining richness and depth flowing to a sweetly fruited close. www.saintclair.co.nz 2025 Greywacke Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc Price RRP $26.99 Rating Excellent to Outstanding Lovely aromatics to this, floral and perfumed initially, then notes of capsicum and snow pea, a cooling quality, perhaps a wisp of fresh mint? The palate hits the refreshment factor with real juiciness and an almost crunchy feel in the mouth. A sense of delicacy, it’s brimming with flavour yet far from bombastic. Wonderful balance, completeness and length, it draws you back for more. www.greywacke.com 2025 Blank Canvas Holdaway Vineyard Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc Price RRP $32 Rating Excellent to Outstanding Bright, vibrant nose, ripe gooseberry, a touch of smoke/wet wool, spices, preserved lemon, capsicum and cut grass developing with air. Ripely fruited, flitting between tropical fruit and gooseberry, a grassy undertow, this hits the classical SB buttons but with a bit of class. A little prickle on the palate, just bursting with flavour, great intensity and carry. www.blankcanvaswines.com 2025 Hunter’s Offshoot Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc Price RRP $29.90 Rating Excellent This hits some different buttons, honeycomb, grapefruit, green herb and pea pod notes the backdrop, an almost earthy note later. Tacking away on the palate to wet stone minerality, lemon, greengage plum, gooseberry coming through with air. A lot of complexity and interest here, depth of flavour without ever being OTT. A lovely, long, dry zesty close as the acidity kicks into gear. www.hunters.co.nz 2024 Blank Canvas Abstract Three Rows Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc Price RRP $60 Rating Outstanding Simply wonderful nose. Gunflint/smoke, honeyed nuances, bready/brioche characters, chopped herb, straw, now citrus, so complex. Very mouthfilling, clotted cream leesy aspects, caramel, burnt bramble and herb coming into play. So different to your average SB with texture and depth of flavour yet also a refreshing quality. Great length, a fascinating wine. www.blankcanvaswines.com