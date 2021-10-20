Wednesday, 20 October 2021

A chance to shine

    By Mark Henderson
    Regular readers will know that I always taste the wines masked and in random order, but with Riesling there is another task: bundling the wines in levels of dryness/sweetness, which I feel is fairer on the wines.

    Determining the sweetness is an imperfect science, so tasting the wines with my associates Messrs Collins and McLaren often means that we have to shift a drier than expected wine into another grouping and vice-versa, before tasting them all again in a different sequence. Hopefully this gives each wine a chance to shine, as it did today.

    2019 Carrick Organic Bannockburn Dry Riesling

    Price RRP $28
    Rating Excellent
    Fragrant nose, white
    flowers, dry honey, a
    little funk/jet fuel with
    aeration. Texturally
    rich, flirting with a
    sweet ‘n’ sour feel,
    an undercurrent of
    fruit richness with
    lime and grapefruit, a
    distinctly dry palate
    and lip-smacking
    acidity. This opens
    up, gaining depth
    and intensity, the
    flavours hanging in
    the mouth, yet still
    retaining that bracing
    freshness.
    www.carrick.co.nz

    2020 Pegasus Bay Bel Canto Dry Riesling

    Price RRP $40
    Rating Rating Outstanding

    Beguiling and powerful
    nose, matchstick,
    musk, dry honey,
    orange zest. Weight
    and depth to this, with
    a touch of spritz. The
    palate builds on the
    nose, adding orange
    and apricot kernel,
    while a touch of
    corruption adds
    interest and intrigue. A
    floral, sweetly fruited
    aspect runs through
    this, delightful texture
    too. Fascinatingly
    complex and long.
    Serious stuff.
    www.pegasusbay.com

    2019 Carrick Organic Bannockburn Riesling

    Price RRP $28
    Rating Very Good to Excellent

    Sweetly floral nose
    of honey and
    honeysuckle, nuts
    and smoke. A
    crystalline quality ,
    drier than the nose
    might infer. A purity
    and raciness here
    with a honeyed
    quality to the fruit yet
    finishing quite dry.
    The acidity is driving
    this along for now,
    adding appley hints
    and will flesh out. A
    delightful aperitif for
    a summer’s day on
    the deck.
    www.carrick.co.nz

    2020 Craggy Range Single Vineyard Te Muna Road Vineyard Riesling

    Price RRP $31.95
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding

    Floral honeysuckle
    notes draw you in
    adding dry honey,
    lime/lemon citrus,
    warm bread and spice.
    Nice complexity here.
    Flavour filled palate
    showcasing red and
    green apple, honey and
    spice, just off-dry but
    with finely balanced
    acidity that keeps this
    lively, running to a long
    finish, drier than the
    palate might suggest.
    A powerful yet deft
    expression. Delicious.
    www.craggyrange.com

    2020 Carrick Organic Josephine Bannockburn Riesling 

    Price RRP $34
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding

    Fascinating nose, floral
    initially, golden
    delicious apple, struck
    flint/mineral qualities,
    dry honey with
    aeration. Honeyed
    richnesss on entry,
    then like biting into a
    crisp apple, a crunchy
    quality, delightfully
    vibrant. Sweetness yet
    superb balance, an
    aerial quality with a line
    of acidity keeping this
    racy. Already very
    drinkable, but potential
    too.
    www.carrick.co.nz

    2019 Pegasus Bay Riesling

    Price RRP $30
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding

    Volume on the nose
    immediately apparent.
    Flits from a little funk to
    apple, grapefruit and
    musk, nice
    complexity. Richness,
    filling the mouth,
    apple, musky botrytis,
    spices, off dry with
    super acid balance.
    Excellent focus to this,
    super texturally with
    winning complexity.
    Great length and a
    lovely lip-smacking
    close. I want to go
    back for more of this.
    www.pegasusbay.com

    2019 Riverby Estate Sali’s Block Single Vineyard Marlborough Riesling

    Price RRP $22
    Rating Very Good to Excellent

    Attractive but different
    with caraway/herb
    notes, ripe apple,
    mandarin, oat bran, a
    flinty note with time.
    Creamy texture, a hint
    of salinity, smoke,
    apple again, the acidity
    rushing in keeping this
    zesty. Starts
    somewhat shy but
    begins to flesh out and
    show its potential. Still
    youthful with more to
    offer, honeyed apple
    notes hang on the
    salivatory finish.
    www.riverbyestate.com

    2021 Dicey Bannockburn Riesling

    Price RRP $26
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding

    Gorgeous nose, white
    flowers, ripe apple,
    musk, stony mineral.
    The palate sweeter
    than the nose suggests
    yet racy acidity gives
    this real vibrancy. Hard
    candy, honey, apple,
    spices, a wisp of
    stonefruit and
    minerality with time, a
    tingly quality. Lovely
    balance, wonderfully
    racy, a long close, and
    so terribly moreish that
    you crave another
    glass.
    www.dicey.nz

