Regular readers will know that I always taste the wines masked and in random order, but with Riesling there is another task: bundling the wines in levels of dryness/sweetness, which I feel is fairer on the wines.

Determining the sweetness is an imperfect science, so tasting the wines with my associates Messrs Collins and McLaren often means that we have to shift a drier than expected wine into another grouping and vice-versa, before tasting them all again in a different sequence. Hopefully this gives each wine a chance to shine, as it did today.

Price RRP $28

Rating Excellent

Fragrant nose, white

flowers, dry honey, a

little funk/jet fuel with

aeration. Texturally

rich, flirting with a

sweet ‘n’ sour feel,

an undercurrent of

fruit richness with

lime and grapefruit, a

distinctly dry palate

and lip-smacking

acidity. This opens

up, gaining depth

and intensity, the

flavours hanging in

the mouth, yet still

retaining that bracing

freshness.

www.carrick.co.nz

2020 Pegasus Bay Bel Canto Dry Riesling

Price RRP $40Rating Rating Outstanding

Beguiling and powerful

nose, matchstick,

musk, dry honey,

orange zest. Weight

and depth to this, with

a touch of spritz. The

palate builds on the

nose, adding orange

and apricot kernel,

while a touch of

corruption adds

interest and intrigue. A

floral, sweetly fruited

aspect runs through

this, delightful texture

too. Fascinatingly

complex and long.

Serious stuff.

www.pegasusbay.com

2019 Carrick Organic Bannockburn Riesling

Price RRP $28

Rating Very Good to Excellent

Sweetly floral nose

of honey and

honeysuckle, nuts

and smoke. A

crystalline quality ,

drier than the nose

might infer. A purity

and raciness here

with a honeyed

quality to the fruit yet

finishing quite dry.

The acidity is driving

this along for now,

adding appley hints

and will flesh out. A

delightful aperitif for

a summer’s day on

the deck.

www.carrick.co.nz

2020 Craggy Range Single Vineyard Te Muna Road Vineyard Riesling

Price RRP $31.95Rating Excellent to Outstanding

Floral honeysuckle

notes draw you in

adding dry honey,

lime/lemon citrus,

warm bread and spice.

Nice complexity here.

Flavour filled palate

showcasing red and

green apple, honey and

spice, just off-dry but

with finely balanced

acidity that keeps this

lively, running to a long

finish, drier than the

palate might suggest.

A powerful yet deft

expression. Delicious.

www.craggyrange.com

2020 Carrick Organic Josephine Bannockburn Riesling

Price RRP $34Rating Excellent to Outstanding

Fascinating nose, floral

initially, golden

delicious apple, struck

flint/mineral qualities,

dry honey with

aeration. Honeyed

richnesss on entry,

then like biting into a

crisp apple, a crunchy

quality, delightfully

vibrant. Sweetness yet

superb balance, an

aerial quality with a line

of acidity keeping this

racy. Already very

drinkable, but potential

too.

www.carrick.co.nz

2019 Pegasus Bay Riesling

Price RRP $30Rating Excellent to Outstanding

Volume on the nose

immediately apparent.

Flits from a little funk to

apple, grapefruit and

musk, nice

complexity. Richness,

filling the mouth,

apple, musky botrytis,

spices, off dry with

super acid balance.

Excellent focus to this,

super texturally with

winning complexity.

Great length and a

lovely lip-smacking

close. I want to go

back for more of this.

www.pegasusbay.com

2019 Riverby Estate Sali’s Block Single Vineyard Marlborough Riesling

Price RRP $22Rating Very Good to Excellent

Attractive but different

with caraway/herb

notes, ripe apple,

mandarin, oat bran, a

flinty note with time.

Creamy texture, a hint

of salinity, smoke,

apple again, the acidity

rushing in keeping this

zesty. Starts

somewhat shy but

begins to flesh out and

show its potential. Still

youthful with more to

offer, honeyed apple

notes hang on the

salivatory finish.

www.riverbyestate.com

2021 Dicey Bannockburn Riesling

Price RRP $26Rating Excellent to Outstanding

Gorgeous nose, white

flowers, ripe apple,

musk, stony mineral.

The palate sweeter

than the nose suggests

yet racy acidity gives

this real vibrancy. Hard

candy, honey, apple,

spices, a wisp of

stonefruit and

minerality with time, a

tingly quality. Lovely

balance, wonderfully

racy, a long close, and

so terribly moreish that

you crave another

glass.

www.dicey.nz