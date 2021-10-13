Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Thoughts turning towards spring and summer rose

    By Mark Henderson
    The final weekend of September typified the topsy turvy nature of spring weather in Dunedin. A toasty 20 degrees on Saturday led to thoughts of chilled rose on the deck. Alas, the Sunday saw a high of just 10 degrees, so thoughts returned to hearty reds.

    I’m sometimes guilty of pigeonholing rose as an aperitif style yet as this group today amply shows, it is far from a one-trick pony, with so many of the wines combining up-front deliciousness with a depth and backbone that will see them readily complement food.

    2021 Jules Taylor The Jules Marlborough Rose

    Price RRP $24.99
    Rating Excellent

    Floral notes. Musk &
    spice shifting to
    strawberry and
    perfume. Richly
    textural in the mouth
    with a mix of hard
    candy and cashew nut
    notes on the
    attractively dry mid-
    palate. Fruit sweetness
    here too, running to a
    dry finish with a wisp
    of salinity adding
    freshness and lift. A
    nice package, offering
    lovely depth of flavour
    and cracking drinking right off the bat.
    www.julestaylor.com

    2021 Riverby Estate Single Vineyard Marlborough Rose

    Price RRP $21
    Rating Excellent

    Floral nose,
    strawberry, banana
    skin, gum, musk,
    immediate appeal.
    Strawberry to the fore
    on the palate adding
    spice and fruit jelly,
    perhaps a wisp of
    cherry with creamy
    texture and nice
    persistence. Fruit
    sweetness yet dry with
    a good lick of acidity
    to keep it fresh. Hits
    the refreshment
    button. A nice package
    already drinking very well.
    www.riverbyestate.com

    2021 Astrolabe Comelybank Marlborough Rose

    Price RRP $32
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding

    Pale coppery rose.
    Sweetly fragrant, fruit
    jube, rose petal,
    spiced pears,
    attractive and
    appealing, giving a
    drier impression with
    aeration. Fruit
    sweetness leads along
    with a creamy texture
    yet finishes quite dry.
    A succulence to this,
    like biting into crisp,
    fresh fruit leaving a lip-
    smacking, salivatory
    finish. A nice rendition
    of a dry style.
    www.astrolabewines.co.nz

    2021 Astrolabe Marlborough Rose

    Price RRP $28
    Rating Very Good to Excellent

    Pale rose petal.
    Powerful, expressive
    nose, fragrance draws
    you in, flitting between
    dried strawberry,
    peach & banana skin,
    a little savoury nuance
    adding to the interest.
    Good palate weight,
    creamy initially,
    flowing to a more
    crunchy grainy texture
    with a bittersweet
    element adding
    intrigue to the close.
    Bone dry and should
    be bang on with food.
    www.astrolabewines.co.nz

    2021 Misha’s Vineyard The Soloist Pinot Rose

    Price RRP $28
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding

    Pale blush pink. Slurpy
    berryfruit, strawberry,
    fresh banana, a yeasty,
    bready ester. Juicy
    vibrancy to the palate,
    berryfruit, white cherry,
    clotted cream, a spicy
    touch, neatly marrying
    a supple mid-palate
    with zesty freshness
    on the close. The nose
    and palate swell with
    aeration building in
    weight and depth. A
    super each way
    aperitif/food friendly
    bet.
    www.mishasvineyard.com

    2021 Rockburn Stolen Kiss Rose

    Price RRP $30
    Rating Excellent

    Pale rose. A tangy,
    slightly savoury quality
    initially moving to
    white flowers and fruit
    pastilles. Quite bold in
    the mouth, a
    perception of
    sweetness, ripe
    peach, berryfruit,
    blood orange,
    nectarine with rich
    viscosity. Feels a
    whisper drier than last
    year, fruit sweetness
    yet a relatively dry,
    greengage plum
    accented fresh finish. A powerful style.
    www.rockburn.co.nz

