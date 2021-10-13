Thoughts turning towards spring and summer rose

The final weekend of September typified the topsy turvy nature of spring weather in Dunedin. A toasty 20 degrees on Saturday led to thoughts of chilled rose on the deck. Alas, the Sunday saw a high of just 10 degrees, so thoughts returned to hearty reds.

I’m sometimes guilty of pigeonholing rose as an aperitif style yet as this group today amply shows, it is far from a one-trick pony, with so many of the wines combining up-front deliciousness with a depth and backbone that will see them readily complement food.

Price RRP $24.99

Rating Excellent

Floral notes. Musk &

spice shifting to

strawberry and

perfume. Richly

textural in the mouth

with a mix of hard

candy and cashew nut

notes on the

attractively dry mid-

palate. Fruit sweetness

here too, running to a

dry finish with a wisp

of salinity adding

freshness and lift. A

nice package, offering

lovely depth of flavour

and cracking drinking right off the bat.

www.julestaylor.com

Price RRP $21

Rating Excellent

Floral nose,

strawberry, banana

skin, gum, musk,

immediate appeal.

Strawberry to the fore

on the palate adding

spice and fruit jelly,

perhaps a wisp of

cherry with creamy

texture and nice

persistence. Fruit

sweetness yet dry with

a good lick of acidity

to keep it fresh. Hits

the refreshment

button. A nice package

already drinking very well.

www.riverbyestate.com

2021 Astrolabe Comelybank Marlborough Rose

Price RRP $32Rating Excellent to Outstanding

Pale coppery rose.

Sweetly fragrant, fruit

jube, rose petal,

spiced pears,

attractive and

appealing, giving a

drier impression with

aeration. Fruit

sweetness leads along

with a creamy texture

yet finishes quite dry.

A succulence to this,

like biting into crisp,

fresh fruit leaving a lip-

smacking, salivatory

finish. A nice rendition

of a dry style.

www.astrolabewines.co.nz

Price RRP $28

Rating Very Good to Excellent

Pale rose petal.

Powerful, expressive

nose, fragrance draws

you in, flitting between

dried strawberry,

peach & banana skin,

a little savoury nuance

adding to the interest.

Good palate weight,

creamy initially,

flowing to a more

crunchy grainy texture

with a bittersweet

element adding

intrigue to the close.

Bone dry and should

be bang on with food.

www.astrolabewines.co.nz

2021 Misha’s Vineyard The Soloist Pinot Rose

Price RRP $28Rating Excellent to Outstanding

Pale blush pink. Slurpy

berryfruit, strawberry,

fresh banana, a yeasty,

bready ester. Juicy

vibrancy to the palate,

berryfruit, white cherry,

clotted cream, a spicy

touch, neatly marrying

a supple mid-palate

with zesty freshness

on the close. The nose

and palate swell with

aeration building in

weight and depth. A

super each way

aperitif/food friendly

bet.

www.mishasvineyard.com

2021 Rockburn Stolen Kiss Rose

Price RRP $30Rating Excellent

Pale rose. A tangy,

slightly savoury quality

initially moving to

white flowers and fruit

pastilles. Quite bold in

the mouth, a

perception of

sweetness, ripe

peach, berryfruit,

blood orange,

nectarine with rich

viscosity. Feels a

whisper drier than last

year, fruit sweetness

yet a relatively dry,

greengage plum

accented fresh finish. A powerful style.

www.rockburn.co.nz