Rotorua recalibration

Sometimes life doesn't always go to plan and we end up travelling without a plus-one. If you're recently single, broken-hearted, or embarking on your first solo holiday, here's why Rotorua is the perfect place for some much-needed TLC.

To feel liberated

Taking the first plunge to move on from a fresh breakup is always a dreaded ordeal, which is why a plunge of a different kind — a ziplining experience — can provide a much-needed distraction. While your harness is being fitted you might feel nervous and anxious, like your heart is beating out of your chest. As terrifying as it may seem, embarking on your first zipline will have you soaring between trees and feeling liberated and uninhibited in no time.

The smell of the crisp, fresh air in the ancient forest makes the journey more pleasant and endurable. In fact, the Original Canopy 3-hour Zipline Eco-Adventure with Rotorua Canopy Tours has been awarded the World's Number1 Nature Activity. The expert guides not only keep you safe, but they are encouraging throughout the six ziplines and two swing bridges. With the support of a guide, and perhaps a group of friends if you've enlisted a support squad for your holiday, you can embrace the experience together wholeheartedly and chances are you'll have a good laugh too.

No one welcomes bad vibes so what better way to eradicate them than a soak in New Zealand's original geothermal hot springs at the Polynesian Spa? What some may describe as a spiritual enlightening, the acidic and alkaline natural mineral springs of this region will allow you to unwind and forget the complexities of a separation. A lake or sky view private pool is the suitable choice and if you want to take it up a notch, the facials, massages and wraps are out of this world.

The 60-minute signature mud wrap is particularly therapeutic. The thermal mud used in the treatment is jam-packed full of calcium, sulphur, silicon and sodium, all thanks to the volcanic nature of the area. It's likely that by the end of the spa visit you will feel cleansed and free of any negative self-sabotaging thoughts of a breakup. Inhale the good, exhale the bad, just breathe.

There's something peaceful and serene about strolling on suspension bridges and platforms among 118-year-old redwood trees and silver ferns. The 700m-long eco-tourism walk by Redwoods Treewalk is a magical experience that radiates tranquillity. High in the lush evergreen forest, your breakup will be the last thing on your mind.

During daylight you can admire the intricacies of the flora living, breathing and surrounding you. As the sun sets, Redwoods is transformed into another world. The forest walkway is illuminated and 30 elegant lanterns are ignited. Basking in their glory, it's as if you have stepped into a fantasy land, waiting for fairies and mythical creatures to appear. Redwoods Treewalk is undoubtedly a delightful and enchanting activity to end the night and, more significantly, to help you feel at peace.

Enthusiastically, you board your gondola cabin to begin your 900m exhilarating journey uphill. You admire the striking views of Lake Rotorua, the city and surrounding topography. A sense of achievement rushes over you and you start to feel primed and on top of the world. At the top, you can partake in thrilling activities such as mountain biking, the Zoom zipline, the luge and Skyswing.

The greatest reward, however, is the superb wine tasting at the Volcanic Hills Winery Tasting Room. The grapes have travelled from the finest wine-growing regions of New Zealand, to be turned into the finished product at the base of Skyline Rotorua. The Volcanic Hills offerings include drops such as pinot noir, sauvignon blanc, pinot gris, blanc de blanc, chardonnay, syrah and, when in season, rose. The wine tasting allows you to disengage from your hardship, ponder your aspirations and focus on the next exciting chapter of your life.

In all likelihood, your trip to Rotorua will leave you inspired and motivated to accelerate forward with the utmost confidence; armed with the necessary ammunition to overcome the challenges of a breakup. Empowered. Determined. Fearless.

