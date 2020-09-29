Tuesday, 29 September 2020

The Butterfly effect: Green Party co-leader interrupted mid speech

    By Tim Miller
    1. News
    2. Decision 2020

    Green Party co-leader James Shaw was lost for words after he was interrupted during a campaign stop in Dunedin on Sunday.

    Shaw was speaking at a climate change event in the Otago Museum's Tropical Forest on Sunday night, when one of the forest's butterfly inhabitants landed on the microphone he was using. 

    "Now that has never happened to me before."

    After the initial shock,  Shaw then spent a few seconds admiring the insect calling it extraordinary, before continuing on with his speech.

    Those in the crowd at the time,  then later on social media, were quick to compare the interruption to a similar incident where a sparrow perched on American presidential candidate Bernie Sander's podium during a campaign rally in 2016.

    Shaw was in Dunedin promoting Green Party policies on Sunday and Monday. 

     

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter