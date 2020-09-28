Car down bank off Leith Valley Rd

Emergency services are working to extract a man stuck in a vehicle down a bank off Leith Valley Rd. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A vehicle has slid down a bank in Dunedin's Leith Valley Rd amid wet and slippery conditions.

Two people were initially trapped in the vehicle and a police spokeswoman said the vehicle appeared to be in a precarious position but one person had since been able to get out.

Firefighters are working to extract the other occupant.

A St John spokesman said two patients were assessed at the scene, both had minor injuries.

The crash happened about 12.45pm.

A reporter at the scene said four police cars, two fire appliances and an ambulance were at the scene.

Firefighters could be seen making their way down a bank to reach the vehicle, which sits about 4m down the bank, resting above a creek.

The gravel road was blocked leading up to where the car left the road.