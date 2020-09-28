Monday, 28 September 2020

Updated 2.10 pm

Car down bank off Leith Valley Rd

    By Grant Miller
    Emergency services are working to extract a man stuck in a vehicle down a bank off Leith Valley...
    Emergency services are working to extract a man stuck in a vehicle down a bank off Leith Valley Rd. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    A vehicle has slid down a bank in Dunedin's Leith Valley Rd amid wet and slippery conditions.

    Two people were initially trapped in the vehicle and a police spokeswoman said the vehicle appeared to be in a precarious position but one person had since been able to get out.

    Firefighters are working to extract the other occupant. 

    A St John spokesman said two patients were assessed at the scene, both had minor injuries. 

    The crash happened about 12.45pm.

    A reporter at the scene said four police cars, two fire appliances and an ambulance were at the scene.

    Firefighters could be seen making their way down a bank to reach the vehicle, which sits about 4m down the bank, resting above a creek.

    The gravel road was blocked leading up to where the car left the road.

