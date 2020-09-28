Car down bank off Leith Valley Rd

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two people were initially trapped in the vehicle and a police spokeswoman said the vehicle appeared to be in a precarious position but one person had since been able to get out.
Firefighters are working to extract the other occupant.
A St John spokesman said two patients were assessed at the scene, both had minor injuries.The crash happened about 12.45pm.
A reporter at the scene said four police cars, two fire appliances and an ambulance were at the scene.
Firefighters could be seen making their way down a bank to reach the vehicle, which sits about 4m down the bank, resting above a creek.
The gravel road was blocked leading up to where the car left the road.