Exhibition addresses domestic violence

Master’s photography student Hayley Walmsley views her exhibition ‘‘Frontliners’’, on show now at Moray Gallery in association with the Zonta Club of Dunedin. Photo: Gregor Richardson

"Frontliners", an exhibition of photographs of ruins in Dunedin might conjure up images of crumbling Victorian buildings or decaying Edwardian homes.

However, master’s photography student Hayley Walmsley has taken a metaphorical definition of "ruin" in her new exhibition, and focused on the damage done to women affected by domestic violence.

"My master’s is looking at ruins as an allegory for societal issues," Ms Walmsley said.

"I have an interest in telling stories without being deliberate or blunt, which came about from wanting to tell my own stories without being in the photographs myself."

Hence "Frontliners" contains image such as mattresses left on the street and leaves it up to the viewer to finish the story behind the photograph themselves.

The exhibition is being staged at Moray Gallery in association with the Zonta Club of Dunedin.

The show is the Dunedin club’s contribution to "Zonta says NO to violence against women" — an international campaign raising awareness of domestic violence.

Ms Walmsley said her supervisor had contacted her with details of Zonta’s proposed exhibition with a note which said, "This looks like it is specifically for you".

Ms Walmsley intends to finish her master’s degree at the end of next year.

"The aim is to cover an entire gallery with around 3000 photographs, so there’s a lot of work left to do, but it should be fun," Ms Walmsley said.

The exhibition runs until December 15.