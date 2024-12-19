Fire extinguished in Octagon building

Firefighters swarmed the Octagon this afternoon, after reports of a fire on the top floor of a central Dunedin building.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesperson said five appliances and an aerial unit — about 22 firefighters — were called to the Octagon at about 3.30pm, however some were stood down.

There were no reports of injuries.

At the scene, Senior Station Officer Michael Johnston said crews extinguished a small fire on the top floor of the Moran Building, above shops I Love Merino and Gelato Junkie.

Crews checked the rest of the building to ensure it had not spread to any other floors.

Everyone had evacuated the building once crews arrived, and a fire investigator was on scene to determine the cause.

Crews had done a good job to keep the fire contained and extinguish it quickly, SSO Johnston said.

