John McGlashan College Senior Prizegiving 2023

Students were recognised for their achievements in the John McGlashan College senior school prizegiving.

John McGalshan College 2023 Dux Marco Hartono.

Zac Brooking, premier award for passion, interest and excellence in literature. Rylan Urquhart, premier award for school music. Qwenton McKenzie, most significant contribution to the arts. Marco Hartono, health sciences scholarship award. Millar McElrea, rural student of the year trophy. Zavier Paterson, boarding house award. Max Hore, boarding house award. Angus Loe and Matt OMeara, u17 double rowing team, most outstanding sports team. Alex Piebenga, best all-round athlete cup. Quinn Coutts, highest performing athlete cup. Marco Hartono, principal’s award for the head prefect. Rylan Urquhart, award for supporting the colleges special character. Luca Bevin, service to the community and the college. Qwenton McKenzie, loyalty and contribution to the college. Millar McElrea, award for the student who best exemplifies the qualities promoted by the college. Marco Hartono, best all round student. Hunter McGregor, proxime accessit. Marco Hartono, dux.

Subject and Special Awards

Quinn Coutts, award for senior art. Marco Hartono, senior biology trophy. Tom Dyer, senior chemistry prize. William Macpherson, senior physics prize. Ethan Leitch, senior digital technology cup. Skylar Peters, year 11 digitech cup. William Macpherson, senior mathematics prize. Joshua Chagnon, senior English prize. Jerry Yang, senior esol. Tatsuichi Narita, senior esol. Hamish McIntyre, senior commerce prize. Jed Nevill, senior history prize. Joshua Chagnon, commitment to Spanish senior prize. Nick Casey, senior award for workshop technology. Harry Stevens, senior award for 3D design. Adam Byars, senior award for food technology. Qwenton McKenzie, senior award for food technology. Luke Brown, senior award for studies in physical education. John Mengel, senior award for studies in physical education. Eli Gepte, creative writing award year 12 and 13. Jonny Leitch, creative writing year 11. Daniel OBrien, speech year 11. Freddie Saunders, speech year 11. Qwenton McKenzie, speech award year 12 and 13. Qwenton McKenzie, champion piper cup. Zac Brooking, top college speaker debating trophy. Ethan Leitch, most promising speaker debating cup. Ethan Leitch, contribution to senior school music prize. Eli Gepte, award for service to the performing arts. Rylan Urquhart, head librarian 2023. Kaleb Durant, contribution and service to the library. Zac Brooking, contribution and service to the library. Jacob Cushen, contribution and service to the library.

Sports Awards

Millar McElrea, senior athletics champion. Henry Bowering, intermediate athletics champion. David Song, badminton singles trophy. Zavier Paterson, most outstanding basketball player. Caleb Forde, contribution and commitment to basketball. Jaxon Thomson, most improved basketball player. Henry Scott, best bowling record - cricket. Mason Gain, best batting record - cricket. Max Hore, loyalty, service and sportsmanship in 1st XI cricket. Angus Loe, senior cross country champion. Annan Goldsmith, intermediate cross country champion. Nic Hinton, most improved 1st XI football player. George Barker and Quinn Coutts, contribution to 1st XI football. Lucas Townend, 1st XI footballer of the year. Connor Howes, senior match-play champion - golf. Harvey ONeill, senior gross champion - golf. Joshua Penno, service to school hockey. Sam Hancox, most improved hockey player. Samuel Schell, most valuable hockey player. Max Simpson, contribution to ice hockey. Jack Lewis, most promising ice hockey player. Haydn Finlay, mountain biking trophy. Angus Loe, rower of the year. Mac Perkins, most improved rugby player. Henry Cleaver, most valuable player in 1st XV rugby. Henry Scott, services to the 1st XV. Oakland Young, the trapshooting cup. Ewan Beadle, senior swimming champion. Marco Hartono, top ranked tennis player. Nick Casey, best and fairest touch player award. Jack Sandford, spirit of the outdoors award. Nic Hinton, most outstanding volleyball player. Theo Nicol, most promising senior volleyball player. Flynn McGuigan, most valuable waterpolo player.

Year 11 Academic Awards

Tom Anderson, merit in English, physical education and visual art. Taylor Baker, merit in physical education. Charlie Barnett, excellence in physical education. Merit in English. Jack Bensemann, merit in agriculture. Max Braithwaite, excellence in visual art. Merit in English and physical education. Angus Burns, merit in Maori. Richie Cavanagh, merit in agriculture. Henry Crawford, excellence in agriculture. Merit in economics and mathematics. Luke Dawson, merit in English. Charlie Donaldson, merit in English. Samuel Eason, merit in food technology. Jakob Eaton, merit in food technology and physical education. Glenn Ericsson, merit in drama. Brayton Erskine, excellence in agriculture. Merit in furniture design technology. Edmund Ferro, excellence in English and visual art. Merit in 3D design and mathematics. Mac Forde, merit in history. Rian Gillon, merit in physical education. Ruairi Gillon, merit in economics, English and physical education. Felix Gimenez, merit in economics. Cody Gradwell, merit in Maori and physical education. Joshua Grieve, merit in English and physical education. Noah Hamilton, excellence in physical education. Merit in English and visual art. Ryan Hamilton, merit in 3D design and science. Sam Hancox, excellence in agriculture, furniture design technology and visual art. George Holland, excellence in physical education. Connor Howes, merit in physical education. Matthew Jarvie, merit in physical education. Ben Knopp, merit in English, history, science and level 2 mathematics. Stephen La, excellence in history and level 2 mathematics. Merit in English and science. Sam Lawson, excellence in food technology. Merit in English. Jonny Leitch, excellence in food technology. Merit in drama, English, science and visual art. Jacob Levy, merit in English and physical education. James Liggett, merit in physical education and visual art. Harry Lithgow, merit in physical education. Jack Lucas, merit in 3D design, economics and English. Thomas Macbeth, merit in physical education. Maita Madambi, merit in English and physical education. Lucas Mason, merit in physical education. Ryley Matheson, merit in physical education. Patrick McKenzie, merit in English and food technology. Serge Meeuws, merit in Maori and physical education. Fergus Millar, merit in history. Amos Miller, merit in English and physical education. Brodie Miller, merit in history and physical education. Luke Miller, merit in physical education. Harper Milne, merit in drama and English. Sam Milne, merit in physical education and visual art. Theo Nicol, merit in English and history. Cooper Ollerenshaw, excellence in 3D design and visual art. Merit in furniture design technology. Reid Penwarden, merit in digital technology, drama and English. Lincoln Rimmer, merit in English, science, visual art and level 2 mathematics. Carter Robertson-Gray, merit in agriculture and English. Liam Ross, excellence in agriculture. Eddie Scott, excellence in economics and Maori. Merit in English and science. Lachie Sutherland, merit in food technology and furniture design technology. Aram Talahma, excellence in English. Merit in economics, history, German and science. Jayden Toro, merit in physical education. Caleb Ung, excellence in English. Merit in science. Mitchell Urquhart, excellence in physical education. Merit in agriculture. Oliver Ushakov-Colling, merit in English. Logan Wither, merit in physical education. William Ashton, excellence in English and level 2 mathematics. Merit in digital technology, drama and German. Oscar Crowe, excellence in physical education. Merit in economics, English, science and level 2 mathematics. Zack Gallagher, excellence in economics, English, history, physical education, science and level 2 mathematics. Annan Goldsmith, excellence in English, furniture design technology and visual art. Merit in 3D design and science. James Lawson, excellence in 3D design, digital technology, English, science, and level 2 mathematics. Merit in visual art. Daniel OBrien, excellence in English, Maori and geography. Merit in level 2 mathematics, German and science. Skylar Peters, excellence in 3D design, digital technology, English and level 2 mathematics. Freddie Saunders, excellence in agriculture, economics and English. Merit in 3D design. Jerry Yang, excellence in digital technology, furniture design technology and science. Merit in 3D design and mathematics.

Year 12 Academic Awards

Luke Andrews, excellence in history. Merit in accounting, English and mathematics. Liam Barron, merit in economics, history and physical education. Harrison Bowmar, merit in English. James Cameron, excellence in accounting. Merit in economics, history, mathematics and physical education. Jacob Cooper, excellence in furniture design technology. Merit in English and physics. Joseph Devereux-Kilpatrick, merit in physical education. Jock Duncan, excellence in photography. Merit in agriculture. Joe Dyer, merit in physical education. Brodie Ferguson, merit in economics, English, furniture design technology and physical education. Haydn Finlay, excellence in agriculture and photography. Merit in food technology and furniture design technology. Joshua George, excellence in visual art. Merit in photography. Nicholas George, merit in history and photography. Archie Goodall, merit in visual art. Jarn Hollows, merit in economics and physical education. Billy Hutton-Atkins, merit in agriculture and physical education. Milo Hyndman, excellence in photography. Merit in furniture design technology. Charlie Jia, excellence in Chinese. Merit in mathematics. Daniel Joint, merit in physical education. Joey Kang, excellence in Chinese. Merit in mathematics. Will Kara, merit in photography and physical education. Chun Kruwongpaibool, merit in mathematics and visual art. Charlie Light, excellence in physical education. Merit in history. Roger Luo, merit in physics. Flynn McGuigan, excellence in furniture design technology. Merit in agribusiness and agriculture. Oliver McIver, merit in history. Adam McNab, merit in agriculture and photography. Gus McSkimming, excellence in photography. Tatsuichi Narita, excellence in accounting. Merit in 3D design, mathematics, physical education and physics. George OConnell, merit in history. Matthew OMeara, merit in agriculture. Harvey ONeill, merit in photography, history and physical education. Alex Piebenga, merit in furniture design technology and physical education. Luke Pullar, merit in economics and photography. Oscar Ross, excellence in furniture design technology and visual art. Jack Sandford, excellence in theory of knowledge, merit in biology, mathematics and Spanish. Aidan Seyb, excellence in food technology. David Song, excellence in furniture design technology and visual art. Merit in physics. Harrison Stout, merit in photography. Jaxon Thomson, merit in physical education. Simon Tomkins, excellence in accounting. Merit in food technology and mathematics. Harrison Tonkin, merit in mathematics and Spanish. Jack Tourelle, excellence in photography and visual art. Merit in 3D design. Lucas Townend, excellence in photography. Merit in English, history and economics. Samuel Ussher, merit in English, history, mathematics and physics. Ben Wild, merit in food technology and physical education. Harry Willis, excellence in food technology. Merit in accounting. Cory Wright, merit in physical education. Finn Anderson, excellence in mathematics and theory of knowledge. Merit in chemistry, economics, English, Spanish and physics. Will Bary, excellence in English, mathematics, biology and Spanish. Merit in theory of knowledge. Ewan Beadell, excellence in biology, chemistry, mathematics, Spanish and theory of knowledge. Merit in physics. Emilio Ghosh-Novero, excellence in Spanish and theory of knowledge. Merit in biology, English and mathematics. Oliver Hamilton, excellence in biology, chemistry, mathematics, Spanish and theory of knowledge. Merit in English and physics. Leo Han, excellence in mathematics and Chinese. Merit in economics, physics and Spanish. Wei-Hun Loh, excellence in economics, English and mathematics. Merit in chemistry, Spanish and theory of knowledge. Jock McMillan, excellence in agribusiness, biology, English and photography. Merit in level 3 statistics. William Parks, excellence in accounting and photography. Merit in biology, English and history. Charlie Pearson, excellence in agribusiness, economics, English, furniture design technology and physical education. Merit in biology. Hugo Poland, excellence in biology, digital technology and English. Merit in mathematics, economics and physics. Max Porter, excellence in agriculture and Maori. Merit in chemistry, English, mathematics and physics. Jonty Riley, excellence in 3D design and visual art. Merit in English, economics and mathematics.

Year 13 Academic Awards

Finn Aitken, merit in agribusiness, history and photography. Guy Aroonprasertkul, merit in calculus and chemistry. George Barker, excellence in photography. Oliver Bary, merit in mathematics and Spanish. Luca Bevin, merit in English. Callum Binns, excellence in English. Zac Brooking, excellence in English. Merit in Spanish. Luke Brown, excellence in physical education. Adam Byars, excellence in food technology. Jonah Coleman, merit in food technology. Quinn Coutts, excellence in photography. Rex Cui, merit in bio ethics. Lachie Curson-Moir, merit in Spanish. Kaleb Durant, merit in drama and English. Taine Dyson, excellence in photography. Henri Fenn, merit in photography. Sebastian Ferro, merit in history. Caleb Forde, merit in history. Mason Gain, excellence in photography. Merit in physical education. Eli Gepte, excellence in drama and visual art. Merit in English. Jacob Hall, merit in accounting and statistics. Nic Hinton, excellence in agribusiness. Max Hore, merit in 3D design and physical education. Samuel Hore, merit in visual art. Jack Howley, merit in chemistry and English. William Hubbard, merit in biology. Max Jones, merit in visual art. William Macpherson, excellence in physics and stage 1 university mathematics. Merit in chemistry and statistics. Qwenton McKenzie, excellence in food technology. Merit in English. Kyle Meason, excellence in photography. Harrison Meltzer, merit in food technology and furniture design technology. John Mengel, excellence in physical education and stage 1 university mathematics. Merit in chemistry and physics. Jed Nevill, excellence in history. Merit in agriculture. Zavier Paterson, merit in Maori. Joshua Penno, merit in photography. Xavier Radel, merit in history and photography. Thomas Rasmussen, excellence in stage 1 university mathematics. Merit in chemistry, history and physics. Marek Rickerby, excellence in English and visual art. Henry Scott, excellence in photography. Harry Stevens, excellence in 3D design. Merit in physical education. William Stevens, excellence in Spanish. Merit in English, mathematics and theory of knowledge. Rylan Urquhart, merit in English. Bailey Williams, excellence in photography. Oakland Young, excellence in photography. Joshua Chagnon, excellence in Spanish, economics and English. Merit in chemistry, mathematics, physics and theory of knowledge. Tom Dyer, excellence in Spanish, chemistry, economics and physics. Merit in English, mathematics and theory of knowledge. Marco Hartono, excellence in Spanish, biology, chemistry, economics, English, mathematics and theory of knowledge. Sam Johnston, excellence in accounting, agribusiness and agriculture. Merit in economics. Ethan Leitch, excellence in bio ethics, digital technology, English and music. Millar McElrea, excellence in agribusiness, chemistry and biology. Merit in statistics. Hunter McGregor, excellence in Spanish, business and management, economics, English and physics. Merit in mathematics and theory of knowledge. Hamish McIntyre, excellence in accounting and economics. Merit in English, history and statistics.